Summer concerts in Mandan will kick off Tuesday, the Musicians Association announced.

Concerts will be every Monday through Thursday in the parking lot area of 101 W. Main St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Go to www.musiciansassociation.org to view the schedule.

Dacotah Lions will sell burgers and brats Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or in the event of inclement weather on Wednesdays.

