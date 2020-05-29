Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association cancels June concerts; Dacotah Lions cancels burgers in the park amid pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The annual summer band shell concert series organized by the Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association that begin in June have been canceled and concerts for July and August are pending due to COVID-19.

The concerts are held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday though Thursday each week through Aug. 16 in the Vern Cermak Band Shell in Dykshoorn Park in Mandan.

For more information and a schedule of July and August concerts, go to https://musicians-association.weebly.com/band-shell-concert-calendar.html.

Burgers in the park

Dacotah Lions has canceled selling burgers and brats served Tuesdays from June through August due to the pandemic.

Dacotah Mandan Lions President Shirley Schafer said anyone who would still like to have a burger with the organization can do so by sending a donation to Dacotah Mandan Lion Club Box 74 Mandan, ND 58554.

