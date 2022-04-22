Bismarck-Mandan CVB releases more grant program details

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has released new details for a grant program aimed at boosting events that attract people from out of town.

The Partner Event Grant Program provides financial help to qualified groups or organizations that host meetings and events that provide economic benefits to the metro area. The events must attract out-of-town attendees who stay overnight. Funds may be used for marketing, hospitality or operations.

Details of the program for the first half of 2022 were announced last November. Details have now been unveiled for the second half of this year.

“Our mission is to promote engaging visitor experiences resulting in community economic growth and quality of place," bureau CEO Sheri Grossman said. "This grant program aligns well with our mission and is a great extension of the services that we already provide to meeting and event planners.”

The community hosts 500 multiday meetings and events each year, drawing more than 378,000 people who spend an estimated $32.6 million locally.

The amount of money the CVB doles out through the grant program "will depend on the quality and amount of applications received," Grossman said. The bureau is using its regular budget to fund the project. Applications will be accepted until May 15. Grants will be awarded by June 30; the money must be used between July 1 and the end of the year.

For an application or more information, go to www.noboundariesnd.com/meetingplanning/eventgrants/.

