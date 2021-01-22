Bismarck-Mandan CVB launches interactive meeting space tours (copy)

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a site that provides 360-degree, interactive virtual tours of area meeting spaces, to enable event organizers to plan from afar.

“Ideally we would be hosting these planners in person, but with the state of things currently, that is not as easy as it once was,” CEO Sheri Grossman said. “Many have had their budgets for site visits cut, so we wanted to find a way to reach those planners who are ready now, or will be ready soon, to plan that next meeting or event."

The CVB partnered with Be More Colorful LLC on the site, at https://tours.bemorecolorful.com/v/Xw1bMrg2q5k.

“The sites that we chose to focus on first are our Bismarck Event Center, full-service hotels, North Dakota Heritage Center, Belle Mehus Auditorium, Starion Sports Complex and Capital Ice Complex," Grossman said. "Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park and the State Capitol already have some imagery captured that we can utilize, and we hope to add to our list as our budget allows.”

In a typical year, the community hosts 500 multiday meetings and events, drawing more than 378,000 people who spend an estimated $32.6 million locally.

