Bismarck-Mandan CVB launches event grant program

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a grant program to boost events that attract people from out of town.

The program will provide financial help to qualified groups or organizations that host meetings and events that provide economic benefits to Bismarck-Mandan. The events must attract out-of-town attendees who stay overnight.

Grant amounts are based on room nights generated, with a minimum of $500 awarded. Funds may be used for marketing, hospitality or operations.

The community hosts 500 multiday meetings and events each year, drawing more than 378,000 people who spend an estimated $32.6 million locally.

“The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau understands the challenges that many organizations and groups face with staging successful events," bureau CEO Sheri Grossman said.

“Our mission is to promote engaging visitor experiences resulting in community economic growth and quality of place," she said. "This grant program aligns well with our mission and is a great extension of the services that we already provide to meeting and event planners.”