Bismarck-Mandan building permits increase in 2020 despite pandemic

The number and value of building permits issued in Bismarck-Mandan increased in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Bismarck issued 244 permits for single-family homes in 2020, which is up from 185 the year before. Last year's permits are valued at around $65.4 million compared to almost $49 million in 2019. Seventy-six townhome permits were issued last year, an increase of 24 from 2019.

New commercial construction permits also saw an uptick in 2020. Thirty-four were approved, up seven from the year before. The value of those permits expanded significantly year over year: The 24 permits issued in 2019 were valued at $37.7 million; 2020's had a value of $97.5 million.

City Planner Ben Ehreth said the two data points don't make a trend but the 2020 building permit data is slightly above a five-year average.

"If you didn't know anything about what was going on with a global pandemic, you would not be able to tell based on permit data," he said.

Mandan also saw some growth in its 2020 building permits.

The city issued 120 new residential construction permits last year. Ninety-five single family home permits were approved, which is an increase of 22.