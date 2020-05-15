Bismarck, Mandan announce in-person graduation plans

Officials intend to hold Mandan's graduation ceremony at the originally scheduled time of 2 p.m. on May 24. In case of bad weather, they could move the ceremony to 11 a.m. on May 23 or 6:30 p.m. on May 22. A final decision on the date and time will be made the week of ceremony.

The district is working on provisions to livestream and record the event for those who can't attend. It also will provide photographers free of charge to take pictures of graduates as they receive their diplomas.

Prior to Burgum's May 6 announcement, Bitz said Mandan would try to adhere to the will of students and parents to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.

“We did survey our seniors and their parents about alternatives -- everything from a drive-in, to a virtual graduation, to coming back later this summer -- and our parents and seniors were very clear: 82% of them want to get together and have graduation. And if we can’t do it on the 24th, they want to come back at a date later this summer," Bitz said on Tuesday.

The Bismarck School Board at a special meeting on May 4 directed school administrators to research possible graduation ceremony formats, including a drive-in option and in-person options.