 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck man set for April trial on burglary charge

Bismarck man set for April trial on burglary charge

{{featured_button_text}}

A man accused of breaking into the utility room of a Bismarck apartment building is set for trial in April.

Jeffery Baker, 32, of Bismarck, is charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to both charges on Tuesday.

Police allege video surveillance shows Baker breaking into the utility room of an East Divide Avenue apartment building on Dec. 1. He’s also charged with 13 felonies in Morton County in connection with a rash of burglaries in Mandan, court records show.

Baker’s Burleigh County trial will start April 29. His Morton County trial is scheduled for April 28. Defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jeffery Baker

Jeffery Baker

 PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Salvation Army drive meets $400,000 goal
News

Salvation Army drive meets $400,000 goal

Donations from the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign fell short of the organization’s goal but the shortage was more than offset by donations through other avenues.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News