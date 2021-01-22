Bismarck man set for April trial on burglary charge

A man accused of breaking into the utility room of a Bismarck apartment building is set for trial in April.

Jeffery Baker, 32, of Bismarck, is charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to both charges on Tuesday.

Police allege video surveillance shows Baker breaking into the utility room of an East Divide Avenue apartment building on Dec. 1. He’s also charged with 13 felonies in Morton County in connection with a rash of burglaries in Mandan, court records show.

Baker’s Burleigh County trial will start April 29. His Morton County trial is scheduled for April 28. Defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0