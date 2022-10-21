Bismarck man sentenced for gun store, electrical box damage

A Bismarck man has been sentenced to three years on probation after pleading guilty to felony charges for allegedly ramming a Bismarck gun shop and shooting electrical equipment that left 1,000 Mandan households without power.

Tjaden Smith, 23, must also pay restitution of more than $79,000, court records show.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 10 in Morton County to criminal mischief, endangering by fire or explosion, tampering with a public service, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty Oct. 12 in Burleigh County to fleeing police, reckless endangerment, burglary, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Smith in June 2021 allegedly fired two shots from a rifle that struck an electrical substation south of Mandan, according to a Morton County Sheriff’s Office affidavit. One shot caused an explosion and fire and left 1,003 households without power.

Officials say Smith was seen on home security video approaching and leaving the substation. A large cloud of smoke was coming from the substation when he left, according to the affidavit.

Spent ammunition cases found at the scene matched a rifle and other cases found in the pickup truck Smith was driving when he was apprehended June 28, authorities allege. Bismarck police arrested Smith on suspicion of ramming the storefront of Double H Guns early that morning and stealing guns and ammunition. All of the firearms were recovered. The rifle allegedly used at the substation had been reported stolen by another person.

Smith in another Morton County case was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to Desperado Firearms in Mandan, where he attempted a break-in.

Judges in the cases ordered Smith to spend about 400 days behind bars and gave him credit for that much time already served, court records show. He will serve the probation time from all cases at the same time.