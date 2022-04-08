 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck man dies from injuries of March 10 crash

A Bismarck man has died from injuries suffered in a March 10 crash in Mandan, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Ronnie Kienzle, 71, was driving a Ford pickup truck involved in a three-car crash at Twin City Drive and East Main Street. He died Sunday, the Patrol said.

Kienzle was going west and made a left turn into the intersection. His pickup collided with an eastbound Ram pickup driven by Tiffany Quast, 29, of Bismarck, who was entering the intersection. Another Ram pickup, driven by 76-year-old James Teske, of Mandan, struck the rear of Kienzle’s Ford.

Quast was not injured. A 5-year-old passenger in her pickup suffered minor injuries, the Patrol said. Teske was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.

