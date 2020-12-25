Bismarck man arrested for Mandan burglaries

A Bismarck man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and other charges stemming from reports of Mandan apartment building break-ins the last two months.

Jeffery Baker, 32, was arrested Dec. 17 by High Plains Fugitive Task Force officers, according to Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten.

Baker mainly targeted storage and maintenance rooms, authorities allege. Police identified him through video surveillance and by identifying similar methods used to obtain entry to the rooms, Flaten said.

Baker was arrested on 11 counts of felony burglary, two counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief. He was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

