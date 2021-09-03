 Skip to main content
Bis-Man Transit seeks public input on plan
Bis-Man Transit seeks public input on plan

Bis-Man Transit officials are seeking public input as they develop a five-year Coordinated Public Transit – Human Service Transportation Plan for Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln.

Officials are seeking help identifying mobility needs and gaps in transportation services. Bis-Man Transit is asking the public to complete a brief survey by Sept. 7, at www.bismantransit.com.

The plan will be featured at a series of public comment meetings. All meetings will be accessible virtually. They're scheduled for:

  • Monday, Sept. 13, 10-11:30 a.m., Bis-Man Transit Facility; 5:30-7 p.m., Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library
  • Tuesday, Sept. 14, 10-11:30 a.m., Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, 5-6:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall

For more information, go to www.bismantransit.com. Questions can be directed to the Bis-Man Transit administrative office at 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.

