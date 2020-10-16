Bis-Man Transit seeks comments on CAT bus route redesign

Bis-Man Transit is seeking public comment on a redesign of the CAT bus fixed routes.

Three public events have been scheduled:

Monday, 10-11:30 a.m., Bismarck Mandan Chamber of Commerce, 1640 Burnt Boat Road, Bismarck.

Monday, 4-5:30 p.m., University of Mary, TSB Auditorium, Gary Tharaldson School of Business, 7500 University Drive, Bismarck.

Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall, Ed “Bosch” Froehlich Room, 205 2nd Ave NW, Mandan.

Comments also can be provided online at https://bismantransit.com/route-redesign/, or by mail to Bis-Man Transit at 3750 E. Rosser Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501.

For more information, contact the Bis-Man Transit Administrative Office at 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0