Bis-Man Transit is extending its fare suspension for both fixed route and paratransit services through June.

The extension had been set to expire on Monday.

"With the Bis-Man Transit Facility being open by appointment only, we feel ticket purchases may be difficult for some riders," officials said.

Fares will resume July 1. For more information, go to bismantransit.com or call the administrative office at 701-258-6817.

