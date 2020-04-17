Bis-Man Transit executive director resigns; temporary replacement named

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bis-Man Transit Board has appointed longtime member Glenn Lauinger to temporarily serve as the nonprofit organization's executive director, following the resignation of Roy Rickert.

Rickert, who had been the director since 2015, submitted his resignation to the board's administration committee on April 3. Rickert told the Tribune that he has "accepted another position out of state."

"I am pleased with the progress that has been made at Bis-Man Transit and still believe that there is great potential for the system to grow in value to the community as a whole," Rickert said in a statement.

He had served since taking over for Robin Werre, who retired after being the organization’s director for 25 years. Werre died last October.

Lauinger is a retired certified public accountant who has served since 1996 on the Bis-Man Transit Board, which oversees the operation of the paratransit and CAT bus systems in the Bismarck-Mandan-Lincoln area. He has served as a member of the nonprofit's finance committee since 2015. He also sits on volunteer boards in the community. He'll continue to serve as a transit board member while filling the executive director role, while a search is conducted for Rickert's successor.

"The board is in full support of Glenn and we are confident he will provide the temporary leadership necessary to achieve transit's objective, improve mobility for all people, enhance the quality of life, and improve economic strength for our communities," the board said in a statement.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

