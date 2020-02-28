Bis-Man Transit Board accepting applications

Bis-Man Transit is currently accepting board applications. A third of the board is up for election at the Annual Board meeting on April 23.

Current board members elect new members and officers are also chosen by the board.

Individuals who are interested in guiding public transportation in our community can apply at www.bismantransit.com and select Board of Directors below the About Us tab.

Applications can be filled out online or can be printed out and sent in to the Bis-Man Transit Administration Office at 3750 E Rosser Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501.

