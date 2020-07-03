Births - July 3
CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Lori and Jonathon Mock, Menoken, 12:36 p.m., June 21.

Daughter, Jacob and Jacey Wanner, Mandan, 6:34 p.m., June 25.

Daughter, Dalton Bohrer and Nicole Bruce, Mandan, 10:52 p.m., June 27.

