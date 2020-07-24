Births - July 24
BIRTHS

Births - July 24

{{featured_button_text}}

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Jonathon and Dana Leonard, Mandan, 9:15 a.m., July 13.

Sanford Health

Son, Katherine and Skyler Yantzer, Mandan, 5:06 a.m., July 14.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News