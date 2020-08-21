 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births - Aug. 21
BIRTHS

Births - Aug. 21

{{featured_button_text}}

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Brent and Heather Flaa, Mandan, 11:15 a.m., Aug. 17. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Gospel Fest set for Sunday

The Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association will host the ninth annual Gospel Fest from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Vern Cermak Bandshell on West Mai…

News

Mandan brings back Gift Card Blitz

The Mandan Progress Organization is bringing back the Gift Card Blitz scheduled for Aug. 10, 13, 17 and 20, featuring $30 gift cards sold for $20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News