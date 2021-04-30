Births - April 30
While the legal tug-of-war plays out over DAPL, another process is underway behind the scenes as the federal government consults with tribes about the line’s fate.
Six people have filed to run for the Mandan School Board. The election will be held in June.
The Morton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a 45-year-old man found in the Missouri River on Sunday.
The Mandan City Commission approved changing the name of the Mandan Municipal Airport to honor late airport manager Jim Lawler.
CHI St. Alexius
The Burleigh County Commission voted to remove itself from a partnership with Friends of the Rail Bridge, leaving the bridge's future unclear.
Two Mandan residents are in custody on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy in connection with a stabbing in early March in Bismarck.
A Bismarck man was sentenced April 15 to two years in prison for his part in an April 2020 robbery at a Mandan car wash.
LaDonna Allard, a Fort Yates resident and founder of the first Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp, died on April 10.
The Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H Club met April 15 at the Mandan Depot.