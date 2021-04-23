Births - April 23

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Eagle Horse, Mandan, 1:39 p.m. April 17.
The Morton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a 45-year-old man found in the Missouri River on Sunday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it's still evaluating whether the Dakota Access Pipeline must shut down during an environmental study, likely leaving the decision up to a judge.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Bismarck man killed April 9 in a crash in Mandan.
LaDonna Allard, a Fort Yates resident and founder of the first Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp, died on April 10.
A Mandan man pleaded guilty Friday to raping a teenage girl last summer.
Two Mandan residents are in custody on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy in connection with a stabbing in early March in Bismarck.
A Mandan man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for bank fraud and transporting stolen cattle across state lines.
Mandan voters greenlit an $84 million bond to build a new high school and elementary school.
Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
An Arizona man is accused of traveling to Mandan to meet someone he thought was a teenage girl for sex.
