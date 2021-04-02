Births - April 2

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Tyra Watson and Randy Riepl, Mandan, 6:11 p.m. March 22.
An Arizona man is accused of traveling to Mandan to meet someone he thought was a teenage girl for sex.
North Dakota's Agriculture Department has imposed a quarantine on moss balls used in fish aquariums to prevent the spread of invasive zebra mu…
North Dakota's Senate has defeated a bill to require a public hearing and vote before local officials engage in coronavirus wastewater testing.
A Hettinger man is charged with a child sex crime for the alleged inappropriate touching of a small boy in the restroom of a Mandan restaurant.
The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC has scheduled its 2021 Economic Outlook Forum for Thursday at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.
A semitrailer hauling cattle rolled as it traveled away from Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan, and several of the animals escaped and had to b…
Electric vehicle owners and auto manufacturers asked North Dakota lawmakers Monday to nix a proposal that essentially would double the annual fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.
Morton County authorities have charged a man with starting a fire upwind of a Mandan housing development on a day when wind gusts reached 20 mph.
An Almont man is accused of trying to kill his uncle at a Morton County farmstead.
Top senators say a bill to legalize recreational marijuana is about enacting good policy, though they are personally opposed to the drug.
