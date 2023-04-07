North Dakota's Board of Animal Health has eased bird flu-related restrictions on poultry events in the state.

Rules had mandated that all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds be banned in North Dakota counties with confirmed cases, along with adjoining counties. The amended policy approved late last month prohibits events only in the affected county, unless a 10-kilometer "control zone" extends into an adjoining county, in which case events also would be restricted in that county.

“While there are no current cases of avian influenza in the state, the board made this decision in order to decrease the impact of restrictions on poultry and bird events in adjoining counties,” State Board of Animal Health President Dr. Gerald Kitto said.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said the move balances the needs of commerce while still protecting poultry producers.

Producers in restricted counties also are barred from taking birds to or from poultry events in nonrestricted counties. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000. Restrictions are lifted if no new bird flu cases emerge within 30 days of the implementation of a ban.

The national bird flu outbreak has impacted 24 domestic flocks in 17 North Dakota counties, according to state data. The state's first case occurred in March of last year. The last confirmed case was in November. Restrictions tied to that case were lifted in early December.

There also have been 308 confirmed bird flu cases in numerous types of wild birds throughout North Dakota, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to federal data. That's fifth-most in the nation, and neighboring Minnesota is tops with 563. Sick or dead wild birds can be reported at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.

Information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's "Defend the Flock" program is at bit.ly/3EXht6w. More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at bit.ly/3L0nvXO, bit.ly/3ygxfWp https://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.