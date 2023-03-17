North Dakota State University is urging poultry and bird owners to ramp up bird flu biosecurity efforts, with the spring migration of millions of waterfowl nearing.

Wild birds can spread avian influenza to domestic flocks. Bird flu has impacted 24 domestic flocks in 17 North Dakota counties, all in 2022 amid a national outbreak, according to state data. North Dakota's first two cases came in March 2022, with 12 more occurring in April at the height of the outbreak. There was a summer lull, but cases flared up again in the fall, with eight from late August through the end of the year.

There also have been 307 confirmed cases in numerous types of wild birds throughout the state, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to federal data. That's fifth-most in the nation, and neighboring Minnesota is tops with 559.

“The best way to reduce the potential for transmission of (bird flu) is to reduce interaction between wildlife and domestic flocks,” said Dr. Gerald Stokka, NDSU Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist. “Wild birds and mammals, such as foxes, coyotes and raccoons, are transmission vectors to your domestic flocks.”

The transmission rate from animals to humans is low, but bird flu can be shared between species. There have been several detected cases in wild mammals, including two cases in red fox in North Dakota, according to NDSU.

Warning signs of avian influenza in domestic birds include decreased water and feed consumption, a drop in egg production, purple or dry combs, and swelling around the eyes, according to Stokka.

“One of the first clinical signs of (bird flu) is sudden, unexplained death,” he said.

NDSU Extension specialists offer these tips for reducing transmission between wildlife and domestic birds:

Keep poultry housed until the risk for transmission has decreased. Nonlethal methods to deter wildlife are available on the U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife damage webpage, at bit.ly/3mreBbI.

Clean up litter and spilled feed around a domestic flock housing, to reduce the attractiveness for wildlife.

After coming into contact with or handling wildlife, change into clean clothes, wash hands and disinfect footwear before any contact with domestic flocks.

Follow the appropriate procedures when handling carcasses. More information is at bit.ly/3ygxfWp.

Report sick or dead wild birds at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.

NDSU offers these tips for reducing transmission between domestic flocks:

Restrict access to your property and your flock, and minimize visitors.

If you've been near other poultry or bird owners, such as at feed stores, clean and disinfect vehicle tires.

Keep new birds separate from your flock for at least 30 days.

Don't share lawn and garden equipment, tools or bird supplies with other flock owners.

Report sick birds to a local veterinarian, or contact the North Dakota State Veterinarian’s Office at 701-328-2655.

“The best defense against (bird flu) is having a biosecurity plan in place,” NDSU Extension Livestock Environmental Management Specialist Mary Keena said. “It is your job as a flock owner to create a line of separation between your clean flock and the potential unclean issues that wildlife or visitors may bring.”

More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's "Defend the Flock" program is at bit.ly/3EXht6w.

State Board of Animal Health rules mandate that all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds are banned in North Dakota counties with confirmed cases, along with adjoining counties. Producers in those counties also are barred from taking birds to or from poultry events in nonrestricted counties. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000. Restrictions are lifted if no new bird flu cases emerge within 30 days of the implementation of the bans.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at bit.ly/3L0nvXO, bit.ly/3ygxfWp https://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.