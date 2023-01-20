Bill would stop officials from banning deer baiting in North Dakota

A sponsor of a bill that would stop wildlife officials from banning baiting for deer hunting said it would be a positive move for the state’s hunting legacy, but officials counter that it would take away a tool for keeping the state’s deer herd healthy.

House Bill 1151 if enacted would block North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials from adopting “a policy or practice prohibiting the baiting of deer for lawful hunting.”

Rep. Paul Thomas, R-Velva, said constituents in his district brought to his attention that more bait ban areas were being added in their region. Baiting -- placing food in an area to attract deer -- is a way to better the odds of harvesting a deer, and it’s especially important for young hunters to have that success, he said.

“Those that do become lifelong supporters,” Thomas said. “That’s what this is about.”

A youngster making repeated trips to a tree stand -- where hunters can spend hours at a time -- without seeing deer will lose interest, Thomas said. An archery hunter himself, Thomas said he and others value a healthy deer herd, but that “there’s no sound proof” that baiting increases the spread of diseases such as chronic wasting disease or CWD, which state wildlife officials say is poised to spread exponentially in the state.

“Until I have that I can’t risk losing the opportunity to hunt over bait,” he said.

Game and Fish Wildlife Division Director Casey Anderson said the department is against the bill as written.

“The big concern is disease,” he said.

Baiting causes deer to concentrate more closely than they do naturally in winter. Baiting during hunting season increases the duration of that concentration, Anderson said. The department has banned baiting in certain areas since 2009, when CWD emerged in the state. There have been 70 total confirmations since, and 56 of them, or 80%, have been documented in the past three years.

“Disease is spread by urine, saliva and feces,” Anderson said. “It’s more likely to be spread when they’re pulled together in times of year when they normally aren’t.”

Game and Fish last year updated its strategy for stemming the spread of the disease. The plan takes effect with the 2023 hunting season. The plan involves several tactics including continuing with baiting bans -- restricting baiting in hunting units if they fall within 25 miles of a CWD detection in North Dakota or a surrounding state or province.

The North Dakota Wildlife Federation and the state chapter of The Wildlife Society last year called on Game and Fish and the Legislature to expand baiting bans to cover the entire state. Game and Fish said leaving the baiting policy as is was a compromise.

The state’s deer herd isn’t affected by tuberculosis or brucellosis, but the diseases if they show up will spread quickly. And chronic wasting “is not a nice disease,” Anderson said.

“It’s slow-moving and it doesn’t come off the landscape,” he said. “We want to slow the spread so we have the ability to manage the prevalence of the disease in the deer herd.”

Bait bans have always met with some resistance, and officials at meetings have shown sportsmen the science and the risk to the deer herd. The department’s job is “to look out for the public trust, not only for today but for the future,” Anderson said.

Thomas said meetings in his district included good dialogue but in the end sportsmen and officials agreed to disagree. He feels the department is “guessing or hypothesizing” in efforts to see that CWD doesn’t become a problem.

“Even if it does it won’t go from nothing to huge in one year,” Thomas said.

A hearing was not immediately scheduled for the bill.