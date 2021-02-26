Bill aims to keep precious metals where they belong -- under your car

Some precious metals are riding around on the underside of gas-powered vehicles, and a thief with a battery-powered cutting tool doesn’t need much time to take them.

A bill before the North Dakota Legislature would restrict the sale and purchase of pollution-reducing catalytic converters. Senate Bill 2242 is an effort to slow the theft of the devices, which are sought for the metals inside them. It came about in response to what co-sponsor Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, called “a growing problem.”

“Once it was introduced the different businesses who saw it came forward and were happy with it,” he said.

Catalytic converters -- devices mandatory on gasoline-burning vehicles since the mid-1970s -- are a hot item, and not just because vehicle exhaust passes through them. Inside each device is a sort of honeycomb lined with metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum, which remove pollutants from the exhaust.

Palladium is worth about $2,400 an ounce, said Larry Schneider, owner of Bismarck Gold and Silver Exchange. That equates to about $85 per gram.

Platinum is valued at about $1,300 per ounce ($46 per gram). Rhodium is worth about $20,000 per ounce ($706 per gram), Schneider said.