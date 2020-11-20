Berger, Smooth Operator finish 2020 on top -- again

“It hurt me, but I have a real good man in Delbert Nuse and he’s had a lot of practice. I laid in the hospital and was out all summer practically so he was prepared and did a phenomenal job.”

Berger has known Nuse for 20 years and Nuse has worked with Berger for four years.

With the PBR season over, what happens now to Berger and Smooth Operator?

The bull will get a couple months off before his first PBR event of 2021 in Atlanta in January. Berger will let his bull buck in a couple events early in the season and if he still shows some kick, he’ll keep going. If not, Berger will retire his star.

As for Berger, he’s ready to put the physical strain of 2020 behind him, but he’s not ready to stop collecting awards.

“Winning it 10 times, I don’t think it’s real,” Berger said. “When I started this journey, my goal was to win stock contractor of the year. Never in my life did I imagine I’d win it (record) 10 times.

“Records are made to be broken, but I don’t want to quit at 10. I want to get it out there far enough that it never is done.”

Berger said one reason for his continued drive is to bring honor to his hometown and state.

“I’m born and raised in Mandan, North Dakota,” he said, “It makes me proud to bring these home to North Dakota.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0