Bankers not optimistic about Biden's ethanol waiver; Rural Mainstreet survey still positive

A majority of rural bankers surveyed in 10 Midwest and Plains states don't believe President Joe Biden’s emergency waiver of summer ethanol E-15 will have a positive impact on the regional economy.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol, a biofuel that is currently cheaper than gas. Biden earlier this month announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures, The Associated Press reported.

The move is aimed at trimming gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon, but AP reports it will save drivers money at just 2,300 gas stations out of the nation’s more than 100,000.

North Dakota Farmers Union praised the move, with President Mark Watne saying it "provides certainty for ethanol producers and retailers and offers consumers a cheaper homegrown fuel throughout the year."

But the April Rural Mainstreet survey overseen by Creighton University economist Ernie Goss found that fewer than 4 of 10 bankers -- 39.1% -- expect the move to have a positive impact. More than half, or 56.5%, expect the waiver to have little or no impact, with the remaining 4.4% anticipating a negative impact.

The survey's overall economic index remained at a healthy level for a 17th straight month, at 62. That was down from 65.4 in March. But any score above 50 on the index, which ranges from 0 to 100, suggests growth in the months ahead. Scores below 50 suggest contraction.

"The region recorded a 34% gain in farm commodity prices over the past 12 months, but low short-term interest rates and healthy farm income have underpinned the rural mainstreet economy,” Goss said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with accompanying global trade tensions and surging inflation, pushed the business confidence index to its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020. The index, which reflects bank CEO expectations for the economy six months out, plummeted to 39.1 from 54.0 for March.

The index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300.

North Dakota's index for April slipped to 64.0 from 65.7 in March. The state’s farmland price index advanced to 82.6 from 79.3 in March, while the new hiring index climbed to 67.1 from March’s 64.8.

