Bank of North Dakota details COVID-19 aid

The Bank of North Dakota has released final data for the four coronavirus relief programs it administered with the help of federal COVID-19 aid.
“BND’s COVID-relief programs impacted businesses in nearly 400 business sectors across North Dakota," President Eric Hardmeyer said. “This represents a significant effort between BND and the local lenders to deliver these programs to the businesses in greatest need.”
Aid included:
- Small Employer Loan Fund -- 910 loans for $30.8 million.
- COVID-PACE Recovery I Loan Program -- 277 loans for $377 million.
- COVID-PACE Recovery II Program -- $35 million to 810 businesses.
- Ethanol Recovery Loan Program -- four loans for $21.5 million.
The bank also gave six-month student loan payment deferrals to 8,899 borrowers, about one-third of its student loan portfolio. Loan deferrals also were granted to 241 commercial borrowers and 143 residential loan borrowers.
