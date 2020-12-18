Bank of North Dakota details COVID-19 aid

The Bank of North Dakota has released final data for the four coronavirus relief programs it administered with the help of federal COVID-19 aid.

“BND’s COVID-relief programs impacted businesses in nearly 400 business sectors across North Dakota," President Eric Hardmeyer said. “This represents a significant effort between BND and the local lenders to deliver these programs to the businesses in greatest need.”

Aid included:

Small Employer Loan Fund -- 910 loans for $30.8 million.

COVID-PACE Recovery I Loan Program -- 277 loans for $377 million.

COVID-PACE Recovery II Program -- $35 million to 810 businesses.

Ethanol Recovery Loan Program -- four loans for $21.5 million.

The bank also gave six-month student loan payment deferrals to 8,899 borrowers, about one-third of its student loan portfolio. Loan deferrals also were granted to 241 commercial borrowers and 143 residential loan borrowers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0