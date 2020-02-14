Badlands livestock judging results

The Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed in the Badlands Livestock Judging Contest on Feb. 8 in Bowman. There were 54 junior individuals with nine teams and 28 senior individuals with eight teams.

The junior team consisted of Stray Ressler, Mandan, and Sheridan Ellingson, St. Anthony. Overall, Ressler placed 22nd and Ellingson placed 28th.

The senior team placed sixth overall. Team members consisted of Cassidy and Cooper Strommen, Fort Rice, Medora Ellingson, St. Anthony, and Stran Ressler, Mandan. Overall, Cassidy placed 11th, Cooper 26th, Ellingson 21st, and Ressler 24th.

The teams are coached by Jackie Buckley, Mandan, Luke Keller, Mandan, Ben Tokach, St. Anthony, and Renae Gress, Morton County Extension Agent.

