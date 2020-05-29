Authorities ID man injured in Memorial Day motorcycle ride

Authorities have identified a Mandan motorcyclist who was seriously injured while taking part in a Memorial Day group ride.
The Harley-Davidson driven by 61-year-old Clayton Maloney rear-ended a Victory motorcycle that had stopped for traffic in front of it shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday on Memorial Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Maloney was thrown from his bike. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital.
The patrol identified the driver of the Victory motorcycle as Paul Presser, 59, of Mandan. He was not hurt.
