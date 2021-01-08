 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities ID Bismarck man killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

Authorities ID Bismarck man killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a Bismarck man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Morton County on New Year's Eve.

Alex Azure, 43, was standing in the northbound lane of state Highway 1806 about 9 p.m. Dec. 31 when he was hit by a car driven by 49-year-old Troy Miller, of Bismarck, according to the Highway Patrol. Azure was pronounced dead at the scene 2 miles south of Huff.

Authorities had received several calls of a person walking in the roadway, and troopers were responding to the area when the crash occurred. Miller was unable to avoid hitting Azure, according to the patrol. Authorities are still investigating. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News