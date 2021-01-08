Authorities ID Bismarck man killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

Authorities have identified a Bismarck man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Morton County on New Year's Eve.

Alex Azure, 43, was standing in the northbound lane of state Highway 1806 about 9 p.m. Dec. 31 when he was hit by a car driven by 49-year-old Troy Miller, of Bismarck, according to the Highway Patrol. Azure was pronounced dead at the scene 2 miles south of Huff.

Authorities had received several calls of a person walking in the roadway, and troopers were responding to the area when the crash occurred. Miller was unable to avoid hitting Azure, according to the patrol. Authorities are still investigating.

