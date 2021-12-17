Attorney general: No 'policing for profit' in North Dakota

Burleigh and Morton counties last year were hot spots for cash, vehicles and firearms found to be involved in criminal activity.

But criminal justice officials say it doesn't appear law enforcement agencies are abusing civil asset forfeiture, a legal process that targets property involved in crimes. North Dakota's attorney general said reports on the property confirm there is no abuse.

A July 2020-June 2021 report published last month by the attorney general shows five vehicles were forfeited in Burleigh County, and eight guns were forfeited in Morton County. Eleven counties had proceedings for property.

Forfeitures are for ill-gotten proceeds and items involved in commission of a crime, notably drug trafficking. Forfeitures require a judge's order, and can also come from criminal judgments in guilty pleas and convictions.

The subject of civil asset forfeiture has been a focus of the Legislature in recent years, pushed primarily by Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who raised concerns about a "perverse incentive" to police for profit.

Legislation resulted in reporting requirements, a higher standard of proof and a conviction requirement, albeit with many exceptions, such as evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.

One watchdog looks forward to what information new reporting requirements will yield next year.

No 'policing for profit'

Criminal justice officials say existing data don't indicate "policing for profit."

"I think what we're seeing ... is that this hasn't been a problem in North Dakota, and law enforcement and state's attorneys are not seizing property from anybody who doesn't deserve to have it seized from them, because these are the byproducts of illegal activity," Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said.

The forfeitures appear to be an "offshoot" of law enforcement efforts to combat illegal drugs such as heroin, according to South Central District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick.

"Stopping somebody or having a task force get a search warrant is usually not because we know there's a bunch of cash in there," he said. "I can't guarantee you that's not why, but my impression is it's to go to try to get the dealer, the supplier off the street and remove those drugs from the street."

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer called civil asset forfeiture "another tool that we can use, because (criminals) shouldn't be able to keep the proceeds of illegal activity."

The cases stand out on the court docket, with titles such as "State of North Dakota vs. 2015 GMC Sierra."

'Those aren't much'

The attorney general's office reported nearly $425,000 in cash statewide forfeited and divided among law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation and prosecution of cases.

An additional $17,000 was seized but returned to defendants.

The vast majority of cash is seized in connection with illegal drug sales, according to Stenehjem. The same goes for most vehicles, which are seized for transporting drugs, he said.

The major highways traversing Burleigh, Morton and McLean counties could account for the prevalence there of forfeitures, notably cash, according to Romanick. Half of the cash forfeitures statewide came from those three counties, according to the report.

Law enforcement agencies have increasingly seen more out-of-staters bringing drugs into the area, according to Lawyer. Lately, the suspects have been primarily from the Detroit, Michigan, and Bakersfield, California, areas, she said.

She and Romanick said law enforcement agencies, such as the state Highway Patrol, are alert to the signs of drug trafficking and look for them.

The judge acknowledged different tacks of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors could also affect the instances of forfeitures.

"I don't have an opinion one way or the other if somebody's more aggressive or not. I don't see that, but that's a day-by-day situation," he said.

Most forfeited vehicles are sold at auction, and the proceeds are split among the agencies that participated.

The report counted 13 vehicle forfeitures statewide, netting more than $20,000 from the four that sold.

"Those aren't much," Stenehjem said.

Five vehicles were forfeited in Burleigh County, two of which sold, netting about $18,000.

The Bismarck Police Department transferred a forfeited 2015 Ford Edge to its fleet.

Police will occasionally replace an investigations vehicle with a forfeited vehicle, according to Sgt. Mike Bolme, who handles the department's seizures and forfeitures.

"It has to be in good working condition, and the city commission has to approve it," he said.

Fifteen firearms were forfeited, including four in Burleigh County and eight in Morton County. None was sold. Their status isn't clear. The report tracks "forfeited firearms held or sold."

Morton County State's Attorney Al Koppy did respond to an email inquiry regarding forfeitures in that county.

Romanick said he regularly orders firearms forfeited in connection with felony cases. Felons can't own guns.

"My theory is that those persons no longer have that right, so they shouldn't have them. I'm not going to give them to them," he said.

2019 changes

Lawyer said changes by the 2019 Legislature made little difference in how her office handles forfeiture cases.

Notably, the changes require defendants be convicted before civil asset forfeiture proceedings begin, though some people believe loopholes remain.

"There were a few times that I can think of during the course of my career where we forfeited without a conviction, but typically we're forfeiting in cases where we've obtained a conviction, and we're usually trying to do that through the criminal judgment or through the criminal case," Lawyer said.

Her office handled 17 civil forfeiture cases out of approximately 2,000 felonies in the last fiscal year, she said.

Some forfeitures involved crimes unrelated to drug trafficking, such as fleeing from law enforcement, arranging sex with a minor and committing identity theft, she said.

"The vast majority" of forfeitures to Bismarck police come from criminal judgments, Bolme said.

More to do?

New reporting requirements by the 2021 Legislature will provide greater detail in the next annual report.

Law enforcement agencies will have to detail a seizure's location, as well as the suspect's crime and case outcome, and include their case reports.

That's an improvement, according to Institute for Justice Senior Legislative Counsel Lee McGrath, who has been following civil asset forfeiture in North Dakota for about a decade.

"Next year's report should be more revealing," he said.

Without that additional information, there isn't as good an insight into the instances, he said. Summary data is "not particularly helpful," he said.

"By focusing in on the median size of forfeiture, legislators will learn whether forfeiture is an effective tool being used against members of the international drug cartels," McGrath said.

But the state should end the civil proceeding and leave it to criminal forfeiture, he said.

"No North Dakotan acquitted in criminal court should lose his property through civil forfeiture," McGrath said. "That possibility can occur through the continued use of civil forfeiture."

Lawyer said criminal forfeiture isn't always an option.

She cited an instance of $330,000 in cash hidden in a gun case found in a vehicle's trunk at a hotel where Bismarck police were called to investigate a marijuana odor. The driver claimed the money wasn't his and belonged to other people.

"We didn’t know who those people were to be able to charge them criminally; therefore, criminal forfeiture would not have been available as to all owners of that currency," Lawyer said.

The current forfeiture laws protect innocent owners, she added -- people who have an interest in the property but no involvement in a crime.

While there may be enough evidence to show property owners were aware of criminal activity and knew of the property's involvement, they might not be involved in the crime to an extent they could be charged, she said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

