Attendance strong for North Dakota Memorial Day ceremony despite wet weather

Sharon Runcorn came from Dickinson to visit her husband, brother-in-law and some friends who are buried at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Monday.

Her husband, Duane Runcorn, was stationed in Vietnam as a supply specialist and died in 2020 from COVID-19. Having been married for 51 years, Sharon Runcorn said she can't even begin to talk about all the good memories they shared. She said she stops by the cemetery whenever she is in town to have a long chat with Duane, which makes her feel a little better.

“It’s always hard to come back but it is what it is," Runcorn said. "But it is a beautiful ceremony and it is a beautiful place."

Runcorn was one of many who gathered at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor those who have died while serving in the United States military. Guard spokesman and ceremony co-planner Bill Prokopyk said an estimated 1,800 people attended.

The annual Memorial Day service was not soiled by the weather, though a flyover by two North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters had to be canceled. Those in attendance brought umbrellas and blankets and drank hot chocolate to help fend off the cold.

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, said Monday's ceremony was another example of the state's appreciation and unmitigated support for those who served, which is what he says makes North Dakota so special.

"It's a beautiful day. Any day we can gather and honor our veterans and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice is beautiful," Dohrmann said during the ceremony. "You think of what our soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines have gone through in their service and putting up with a little dampness is not a big deal."

Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., also gave remarks at the ceremony.

Burgum said it is important to express gratitude for our veterans with both words and actions, highlighting recent legislation that benefits those serving and their families.

"Our goal is to make North Dakota the most military friendly state in the nation and we're on our way and we can make that happen," Burgum said. "We know that our debts to them can never fully be repaid. The sacrifice can inspire us, however, to continue to remember how fortunate we are to live in this country, for all of us to keep fighting for America’s future and for all of us to support our military members and their families in every possible way."

Cramer and Hoeven echoed this sentiment. Both mentioned their Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act, which was passed earlier this year. The bill would make members of the National Guard and Reserves eligible for burial in state veterans cemeteries without those cemeteries losing access to federal grants, which Hoeven said is the least they deserve.

"Whether it's Memorial Day, whether it's Veterans Day, but every day, our veterans have to know that there is a place for them," Hoeven said.

Before the ceremony, hundreds of motorcycles participated in an honor ride from Bismarck to the cemetery. Francis Fritz, of Bismarck, said she usually leaves early to avoid traffic but decided to stay to see the motorcycles, which really impressed her.

She came to visit her husband, Ernest Fritz, who traveled the world while he served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955 and died in November of 2020. They were married for 62 years.

"It was a long time, that's why it's really hard to get over," she said. "But you have to do what you have to do."

