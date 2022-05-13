Attempted murder charge filed in Mandan assault

A Bismarck man faces attempted murder and other felony charges after a May 6 incident in which Mandan police say a woman was assaulted until her eyes were swollen nearly shut.

Zachery Wilson, 31, also is charged with felony aggravated assault, terrorizing, felonious restraint and child neglect, court documents show. He is in custody pending $50,000 cash bail.

The woman told police Wilson hit her repeatedly with an open hand and closed fist, kicked her and attempted to break her arms and legs, bit her cheek, and blocked her nose and mouth until she lost consciousness. He told her several times during the assault that he was going to kill her, an affidavit states.

The woman’s son attempted to pull Wilson off and then went to a neighbor’s home for help, according to the document.

The woman had contact with police about half an hour before the alleged incident and had no visible injuries at that time, according to the affidavit. Officers found blood spots and spatter on the wall, floor and carpet in two rooms of the house.

Police say Wilson has three convictions for acts of violence against the woman. He pleaded guilty to simple assault in April 2013 and again in May 2013, court records show. In September, 2018, he pleaded guilty to interference with an emergency phone call, criminal trespass and simple assault.

No attorney is listed for Wilson in court records.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.