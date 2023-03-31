The Mandan Progress Organization has hired Arlyn Van Beek as the organization's sales and development director.

“We are truly excited to add Arlyn to our growing team at the Mandan Progress Organization and Visit Mandan, he is a Mandan resident, business owner, and has been an advocate of the Mandan community for many years,” said MPO Executive Director Matt Schanandore.

Van Beek was the longtime manager of the former Central Market, mayor of Mandan from 2012 to 2016 and held a seat on MPO board of directors.

“Arlyn brings a wealth of sales experience and knowledge of Mandan to the MPO, and he is a champion for Mandan’s people, businesses, and events.” said Schanandore.