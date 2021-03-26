Arizona man faces luring charge in Mandan

An Arizona man is accused of traveling to Mandan to meet someone he thought was a teenage girl for sex.

Christopher Sweeney, 32, of Phoenix, is charged with luring a minor by computer, a felony, along with attempted corruption or solicitation of a minor, a misdemeanor. The felony charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

Police allege Sweeney had a number of conversations of a sexual nature with an officer posing online as a 14-year-old girl earlier this year. Sweeney eventually traveled to Mandan and was arrested without incident Monday night when he went to a local park for a prearranged meeting, according to an affidavit.

Sweeney made his initial court appearance Tuesday and had bond set at $1,000 cash. He's due back in court on April 26, and could enter pleas at that time. The public defender appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

