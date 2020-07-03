Area students honored

Moon graduates
Jbin Moon, New Salem, graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on April 30.
Moon graduated with two bachelor of science degrees in health, society and policy, and family, community and human development.
Northern State names two
Sarah Schafer, Flasher, and Evan Arenz, Mandan, were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for the spring 2020 semester.
Iowa State names one
Dalton Hanson, Mandan, was named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, for the spring 2020 semester.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire names one
North Skager, Mandan, was named to the dean's list for academic achievement at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Eau Claire, Wisc., for the spring 2020 semester.
Moorhead announces dean's list
Area students were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the spring 2020 semester.
Mandan -- Micayla Bitz, Maiah McCowan, Erik Porter, Johan Stenslie and Connor Weiland.
New Salem -- Dreyton Rud.
Minot State announces president's list
Area students were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Minot State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Mandan -- Dustin Fischer, McKayla Howling Wolf, Alexis Radke, Markita Rohde, Sheena Russell, Miranda Scherr, Joseph Schlinger Jr., Emily Schmidt, Vernelle Spencer and Alicia Swagger.
New Salem -- Michaela Erfle, McKayla Kautzman and Daniel Young.
Minot State announces honor roll
Area students were named to the vice president for academic affairs' honor roll at Minot State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Mandan -- Christopher Geck, Troyleah Langerud and Jacob Marschner
