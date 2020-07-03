Area students honored

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moon graduates

Jbin Moon, New Salem, graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on April 30.

Moon graduated with two bachelor of science degrees in health, society and policy, and family, community and human development.

Northern State names two

Sarah Schafer, Flasher, and Evan Arenz, Mandan, were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for the spring 2020 semester.

Iowa State names one

Dalton Hanson, Mandan, was named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, for the spring 2020 semester.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire names one

North Skager, Mandan, was named to the dean's list for academic achievement at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Eau Claire, Wisc., for the spring 2020 semester.

Moorhead announces dean's list