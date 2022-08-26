Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 26 (Mandan News)

Mandan hires hockey co-coaches

Matt Winkle and Marshall Tschida have been hired as co-head coaches for the Mandan High hockey team.

Both played for the University of Mary hockey team. Tschida played four years with Marauders, winning two ACHA Division II national championships as one of the team's top defensemen. He was a three-time assistant captain. Winkle played one season for the Marauders after previously playing at Williston State College.

Winkle, originally from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, graduated from the University of Mary in 2020 with a degree in biology. He works for National Benefits Consultants.

Tschida, originally from Woodbury, Minnesota, is beginning his first year as a teacher at Bismarck Public Schools.

"We’re excited to have Matt and Marshall working together to lead the Braves hockey program," Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. "Both young men have strong hockey backgrounds, are extremely passionate about hockey and have had a lot of success on the ice. They’re looking forward to working with our student-athletes."