Area Sports Brief: March 18 (Mandan News)

Mandan hires volleyball coach

Maureen Larson has been hired as the new volleyball coach at Mandan High School.

Larson, a graduate and former volleyball player at the University of Mary, is currently a third grade teacher at New Salem-Almont and has been the coach of the Holsteins' volleyball team the past two seasons.

Larson was a former graduate assistant and assistant coach for the Marauders and at Bismarck State College.

Larson replaces Anna Folk, who resigned after 10 seasons as head coach.

"We’re excited to name Maureen Larson as the head volleyball coach at Mandan High School. We were impressed with her head coaching experience along with her coaching experience at the collegiate level," Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. "Coach Larson has a strong love and passion for volleyball. She has great knowledge of the game, and we know she’ll pass this onto the girls.

"Maureen also impressed us with her vision on how she wants to continue to build on what former head coach Anna Folk built.”

