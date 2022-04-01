 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Brief: April 1 (Mandan News)

  • 0

Prairie West opens

Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan has opened as of Monday.

Tee times are available from 12-6 p.m., and can be made at golfmandan.com. For more information call (701) 751-0692.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News