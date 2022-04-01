Area Sports Brief: April 1 (Mandan News)

Prairie West opens
Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan has opened as of Monday.
Tee times are available from 12-6 p.m., and can be made at golfmandan.com. For more information call (701) 751-0692.
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
