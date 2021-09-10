Area Births - Sept. 10

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Tristin and Hannah Martin, Mandan, 5:56 p.m. Aug. 30.
Son, Ayla and Matthew Clendenen, Mandan, 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Son, Tristin and Hannah Martin, Mandan, 5:56 p.m. Aug. 30.
Son, Ayla and Matthew Clendenen, Mandan, 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Mandan police officer has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation into his recent DUI arrest, accordi…
Police are investigating a Tuesday crash that damaged a Mandan business and led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving.
The driver of a van involved in a July crash on the Strip that killed a Mandan woman pleaded not guilty Friday and will go to trial in December.
A former Mandan city and Morton County commissioner who used a 92-year-old woman's bank account to pay his bills has been ordered to make near…
North Dakota wildlife officials are monitoring an outbreak of disease in white-tailed deer for a second straight year.
The official word from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the fate of the Dakota Access Pipeline is expected to come in September 2022, six months later than anticipated.
Fall hunting seasons are starting up in North Dakota as autumn nears. Two get underway this week.
The Bismarck Police Department is looking at an arrest video in which officers use foul language and one asks a suspect if he wants to fight.
Authorities found 10 pounds of marijuana in a delivery van that the driver said contained ramen noodles being hauled from Washington to New York.
The saga of one of the most brutal and horrific crimes in North Dakota history started with rumors many thought were an April Fools' joke and …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.