Area Births - Oct. 8
A Mandan man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.
A woman with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to three years in prison after a judge revoked her probation in six Burleigh and Morton county cases.
North Dakota wildlife officials are offering refunds on hundreds of special deer hunting bow licenses in the Bismarck-Mandan region due to an …
A Mass with polka music will start the activities Oct. 10 at the St. Pius V Catholic Church Fall Festival in New Salem.
Since May 2020, K9s Jib and Jab have been deployed 88 times, resulting in 29 arrests and leading to the rescues of three sexually abused children.
Improvements to Mandan's Dykshoorn Park are nearing completion, and a project to upgrade the adjoining Morton Mandan Public Library is moving …
An internal investigation of a Bismarck Target employee who was turned in for eating a bag of popcorn she allegedly hadn't purchased has led t…
The 2021 Props & Hops selection committee will recognize area aircraft technicians at this year’s fifth annual event scheduled for 6:30-9 …
The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has commissioned and unveiled a 2021 Bismarck-Mandan Arts and Culture Map, a project that…
Mandan Public Schools will break ground on two new buildings this week.