Area Births - Oct. 29

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Geoff and Torrea West, Mandan, 5:12 a.m. Oct. 21.
Daughter, Krista and Jake Voigt, New Salem, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 25.
North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering license refunds to thousands of deer hunters for a second straight year due to an outbreak…
A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper escaped injury when the trooper's parked squad car was sideswiped on Interstate 94 at Jamestown.
An 86-year-old New Salem man faces three felonies for allegedly threatening to kill a Morton County deputy sheriff while holding the door of t…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has increased the loan limit for borrowers seeking a guaranteed farm loan starting Oct. 1, from $1.776 mill…
A judge has sentenced a Mandan man to a year on probation for rolling boulders off a cliff at a state historic site while people were below, a…
Officials have completed a $6.4 million reconstruction of portions of state Highway 1806 and Old Red Trail in Mandan.
Gasoline prices keep climbing nationwide, hitting $3.16 per gallon in Bismarck on Monday.
MDU customers who uses natural gas to heat their homes could end up paying on average $170 more than usual this winter due to rising natural gas prices, according to a projection from the company.
The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: blood shortage, testing and vaccines.
