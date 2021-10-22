Area Births - Oct. 22

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Amanda Price and Bruce A. Feist Jr., Mandan, 12:33 p.m. Oct. 16.
Three people were injured Oct. 8 in a two-vehicle crash involving a Morton County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV.
A Fargo woman accused of cashing $36,000 worth of bogus checks from a Mandan business has pleaded not guilty to nearly two dozen felony charge…
Since May 2020, K9s Jib and Jab have been deployed 88 times, resulting in 29 arrests and leading to the rescues of three sexually abused children.
A New England man allegedly led police on a 100 mph chase from Bismarck to Mandan over the weekend.
A New Salem veteran and his canine partner have earned recognition from a national veterans group for continued service beyond the military.
No charges will be filed against a state trooper involved in the early September shooting death of a Montana man on I-94 west of Mandan.
A Bismarck woman in custody after a judge revoked her probation in six cases has pleaded not guilty to new drug charges that could land her in…
The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: school aid, artists aid and more.
MDU customers who uses natural gas to heat their homes could end up paying on average $170 more than usual this winter due to rising natural gas prices, according to a projection from the company.
The man convicted of killing four people at a property management business in Mandan 2 ½ years ago will be sentenced Dec. 28.
