AREA BIRTHS Area Births - Oct. 15 Oct 15, 2021

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Kyzer and Mary Volk, Mandan, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 3.
Son, Luke and Annie Dukart, Mandan, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 8.