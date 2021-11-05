Area Births - Nov. 5

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Shania and Jon Fishbeck, Mandan, 10:21 a.m. Oct. 26.
Daughter, Weston and Kristin Schafer, Flasher, 12:32 p.m. Oct. 31.
October has been the deadliest COVID-19 month this year in North Dakota, with 120 coronavirus-related deaths reported so far this month.
North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is asking deer hunters this season to step up efforts to help with chronic wasting disease surveillanc…
Mandan residents will see a change in their recycling schedules starting in January.
A former North Dakota State Penitentiary inmate accused of choking a prison guard and trying to break his fingers was sentenced Monday to four…
An 86-year-old New Salem man faces three felonies for allegedly threatening to kill a Morton County deputy sheriff while holding the door of t…
A judge has sentenced a Mandan man to a year on probation for rolling boulders off a cliff at a state historic site while people were below, a…
North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering license refunds to thousands of deer hunters for a second straight year due to an outbreak…
In the fall of 2020, the State Historical Society put new drone cameras to use to help study the exposed Abner O'Neal steamboat wreck on the Missouri River near Wilton.
A New England man allegedly led police on a 100 mph chase from Bismarck to Mandan over the weekend.
A Bismarck woman in custody after a judge revoked her probation in six cases has pleaded not guilty to new drug charges that could land her in…
