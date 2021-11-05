 Skip to main content
AREA BIRTHS

Area Births - Nov. 5

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Shania and Jon Fishbeck, Mandan, 10:21 a.m. Oct. 26.

Daughter, Weston and Kristin Schafer, Flasher, 12:32 p.m. Oct. 31.

 

 

