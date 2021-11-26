Area Births - Nov. 26

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Kenan and Misty Doll, Mandan, 7:47 a.m. Nov. 15.
A Mandan woman accused of plotting to kill a Bismarck man will spend 1 ½ years on probation.
State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger will resign and leave office Jan. 3, a decision made following his detainment in jail Monday for de…
A former guard accused of sneaking drugs and electronics to an inmate in exchange for money while working at the North Dakota State Penitentia…
The federal Labor Department has issued a retroactive update to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, adding more reasons for eligibil…
Gov. Doug Burgum has signed bills allocating nearly $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid, including $140 million toward a west-to-east Bakken natural gas pipeline.
Bismarck and Mandan area law enforcement agencies searched the Missouri River on Tuesday after receiving a report that someone jumped from the…
A Mandan woman has been sentenced to three years on supervised probation for allegedly submitting $76,000 worth of phony Medicaid claims.
Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
The work of two wildlife management agencies has resulted in the release of 28 endangered black-footed ferrets on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.
