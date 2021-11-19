Area Births - Nov. 19

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Rapelje, Mandan, 6:19 p.m. Nov. 11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
About 10% of eligible North Dakota deer hunters requested a refund of their license due to a surge of disease in the wild, an amount a little …
North Dakota health officials on Tuesday began publicly tracking COVID-19 vaccinations of children in the 5-11 age range, and hundreds of doct…
A Sunday evening incident at the Mandan Refinery prompted a significant amount of flaring that lit up the night sky.
Bismarck and Mandan area law enforcement agencies searched the Missouri River on Tuesday after receiving a report that someone jumped from the…
A Mandan man who pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
A Hebron man accused of trying to kill his uncle has been acquitted on two of three charges filed against him following a February incident on…
Educators outlined the importance of graduates prepared to step into the workforce, and the local mayors highlighted the need for infrastructure funding at a Wednesday conference.
Mandan is offering its ninth annual Business Start-Up 101 Workshop on Wednesday.
Departures at the State Crime Lab in Bismarck have limited what evidence the lab can process for law enforcement agencies, potentially delayin…
Mandan residents will see a change in their recycling schedules starting in January.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.