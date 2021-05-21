Area Births - May 21
Wildfires in North Dakota this spring have burned an area four times the size of Bismarck, according to data released Tuesday.
The Friends of the Rail Bridge group is hosting an event from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday to raise awareness about efforts to preserve the Bismarck-…
A Morton County jury on Wednesday convicted a Moffit man of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Mandan man last summer.
The public school systems in Bismarck and Mandan have released sites and schedules for free meals this summer.
A Bismarck man who has served on Mandan city and Morton County commissions has been charged with two felonies for allegedly paying bills using…
A judge has delayed until late summer the quadruple murder trial of a man accused of killing four people at a Mandan property management business two years ago.
A Mandan man is accused of leaving a bag in front of a downtown business, telling employees they had 45 seconds to leave the building and givi…
Work is slated to begin this summer on a new facility for Bismarck State College's lineworker program at its campus in Mandan.
North Dakota's fallen officers are being honored in several ceremonies this week.
North Dakota lawmakers closed out the 2021 Legislature early Friday after several hours of final bill discussions interspersed with piano singalongs, card games and packing.